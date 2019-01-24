Rafael Nadal had too much for Stefanos Tsitsipas, who struggled to explain his comprehensive semi-final defeat in Melbourne.
Stefanos Tsitsipas said he could take little from an Australian Open semi-final in which he was blown away by Rafael Nadal’s unique style.
Former world number one Nadal completed a comprehensive three-set victory in under two hours on Thursday, with the Greek youngster failing to force a single break-point opportunity until the final game of the match.
Tsitsipas was outclassed and admitted that he was left dazed by a dominant Nadal display that punished his every error, putting a dampener on a tournament in which he defeated Roger Federer.
Highlights – Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rafael Nadal
Describing Nadal’s performance, the 20-year-old said it “felt like a different dimension of tennis”.
“Honestly, I have no idea what I can take from that match,” Tsitsipas told a news conference after the 6-2 6-4 6-0 drubbing.
“It’s not that I was even close to get to something. I only got six games from that match.
“I don’t know, I feel very strange. I feel happy with my performance in this tournament but, at the same time, I feel disappointed.
“I feel like I could do a bit better today, but it’s a very, very weird feeling. I almost felt like I just couldn’t play better. I don’t know.
Not yet.
The apprentice Stefanos Tsitsipas def. by the master @RafaelNadal . #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/EXyU80hJf9
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2019
“I really can’t think of something positive from that match. Probably the second set, which was the one that I got closer to.
“The rest felt like, in a way, it wasn’t tennis so much like the other matches that I played. It felt like a different dimension of tennis completely.
“He gives you no rhythm. He plays just a different game style than the rest of the players. He has this talent that no other player has. I’ve never seen a player have this. He makes you play bad. I would call that a talent.”
Tsitsipas revealed he was particularly dismayed as he had been confident that, following defeat to Nadal at the 2018 Rogers Cup, he would be able to beat the Spaniard.
“Hopefully I get closer next time. I’ve been working really hard,” he said. “As it seems, it’s going even worse than before.
“Against Rafa, I did play a good match in Toronto against him. I had my hopes high for the next time. I remember saying to myself, ‘I’m going to beat this guy next time I play him’.
“That’s why I’m so disappointed today, because I wasn’t even close.”