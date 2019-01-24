A sponsor of Naomi Osaka apologised for a controversial portrayal of her in an advert but the woman herself is focusing solely on tennis.

Japanese noodle company Nissin, a sponsor of Osaka, apologised on Wednesday after whitening her face in an ad which displayed the US Open champion as an anime character.

Osaka, who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father and moved to the United States when she was young, spoke publicly about the issue for the first time after defeating Karolina Pliskova in Thursday’s semi-final.

A 6-2 4-6 6-4 success booked her place in a second grand slam decider, where she will meet Petra Kvitova, conqueror of Danielle Collins in straight sets.

“I’m just focused on this right now. I’ve gotten to the final of a slam, and that’s sort of my main priority,” Osaka told a news conference when asked about the Nissin ad.

“I’ve talked to them. They’ve apologised. For me, it’s obvious, I’m tan. It’s pretty obvious. I don’t think they did it on purpose to be, like, whitewashing or anything.

“But I definitely think that the next time they try to portray me or something, I feel like they should talk to me about it.

“I get why people would be upset about it. The person that drew that, I’m not really sure, but I think he was the creator of [Japanese comic series] Prince of Tennis. I feel like you would have to do research on it, to see if he’s ever done things like this before.

“I mean, to be honest, I haven’t really paid too much attention to this. This is sort of the first time that anyone’s asking me questions.

“I don’t really want to say anything wrong at this point. I feel like I should do my research before I answer, if that’s okay.”

Turning her attention to Saturday’s final against Kvitova, Osaka was well aware of the challenge of taking on a two-time major champion.

“I mean, we’ve never played before. I think to have the opportunity to play her for the first time in a final of a grand slam is something very amazing,” Osaka said.

“I’ve watched her play the Wimbledon finals. I know what a great player she is. It’s definitely going to be very tough for me.”