I did nothing wrong! – Pliskova stunned by ‘unbelievable’ Osaka

Naomi Osaka continued her ascent in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday, leaving opponent Karolina Pliskova feeling helpless.

Karolina Pliskova conceded she had no answer to Naomi Osaka as the Japanese turned in an “unbelievable” performance to reach the Australian Open final.

The US Open champion will play for a second consecutive major title and the world number one ranking against Petra Kvitova after beating Pliskova 6-2 4-6 6-4 in the last four on Thursday.

But Pliskova had no regrets about her own display as she claimed that Osaka had played the match “of her life”, lauding the 21-year-old who hit a stunning 56 winners and 15 aces.

“I believe [Osaka] played an unbelievable match – to be honest, maybe the best of her life,” Pliskova told a news conference. “I don’t think she could repeat a match like this.

Naomi Osaka’s 13-match win-streak at majors is the longest streak since Serena Williams won 33 straight during 2014-2015. #AusOpen — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 24, 2019

“With the amount of winners she had and very few mistakes. I don’t think I actually did anything wrong. I had some chances, of course, but they were not in my hands at all. There was not much that I could do.

“I was just fighting, waiting for a couple of mistakes, waiting for my shots to be aggressive. I got the chance to go to the third set and had a couple of breakpoints but didn’t make it. She served amazing.

“I think the conditions with the roof closed were perfect for her – not that it was bad for me, but she just loved it maybe little bit more. It was tough. Maybe there were a couple of that would have been different.

“I’m not upset with myself that I lost. There is nothing that I would do differently.”