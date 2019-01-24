The Tsitsipas Souvlaki is officially available as the Greek sensation was honoured by a Melbourne restaurant.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will leave Melbourne with at least one honour after a souvlaki was officially named after him.

The Greek sensation, 20, has embarked on a spectacular run at the Australian Open and faces Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Melbourne restaurant Stalactites offered to name a souvlaki in his honour – as they did for Marcos Baghdatis when he reached the Australian Open final in 2006 – and it was confirmed hours before the meeting with Nadal.

‘Not a big surprise Tsitsipas beating Federer’ – Nadal

The Tsitsipas Souvlaki is on the menu and includes “lamb, tomato, tzatziki, fresh pomegranate, fresh basil and mint, crumbed feta, chips, and a touch of chilli”, based on feedback from the star.

“We feel so proud of Stefanos’ achievements in the Australian Open, and we are excited to create a souvlaki in his honour,” Stalactites managing director Nicole Papasavas said in a statement.

“We welcome his tick of approval and the Stalactites team wishes him all the best in [Thursday’s] match.”