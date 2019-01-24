Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Rafael Nadal in the semi-final of Australian Open 2019. The two are set to lock horns at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

In the first semi final of the ongoing tournament, 20-year-old Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas will walk in a brilliant momentum. He eliminated World. No. 3 and defending champion Roger Federer from the competition and also created history by becoming the first person from his country to qualify for the semi-final stage of any Slam.

In the quarter final, he defeated Roberto Bautista Agut by picking a stellar win in four sets. Being considered as youth sensation and the flag-bearer of the next generation of Tennis Superstars, Tsitsipas will look to bring his A game in order to overcome his competition and reach his first ever Slam final.

He is up against World No. 2 Rafael Nadal who is in incredible form this season and has reached the semi-final without dropping a single set. If Nadal goes on to become the eventual Champion, he will become the first male player in the open era to win all the four major Slams twice.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion defeated Frances Tiafoe in the quarter final and has affirmed that his comeback from injury will be a one to remember.

Will Nadal’s experience put him over in today’s battle or will Tsitsipas create history this time around. Let’s find out…