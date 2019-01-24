Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Karolina Pliskova vs Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open 2019. The two are set to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing tournament in order to reach the final stage.

Karolina Pliskova is in great momentum having defeated 23-time Grand Slam Champion, Serena Williams in the quarter final. She has been playing exceptionally well this season and currently boasts of coming out victorious in her last ten matches.

She was applauded for her comeback in her last encounter against Serena when she went from being 5-1 and a match point down to winning the match, eliminating latter in the process. She is believed to head into the game with a strong mindset if she wishes to lift the Championship for the first time.

She is up against Naomi Osaka who defeated Serena in the final of US Open last year. Osaka is also in great form and she defeated Elina Svitolina in two starlight sets in order to reach the semi-final.

It is interesting to note that the last time Osaka was on a 10-match winning streak, she was beaten by none other than Pliskova. Thus, the upcoming match between the duo gives the opportunity to the two players to settle the score.

Will Pliskova pull off another surprise win or will Osaka have her way in the second-last stage of Australian Open 2019? Let’s find out…