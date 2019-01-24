Patrick Mouratoglou, coach of 23-time Champion Serena Williams, has launched a brand new mobile game known as Tennis Manager 2019. The game was made available for the Android and iOS users earlier this month, on January 10.

Mouratoglou took inspiration from the work that he has been doing for the past 20 years in order to ideate his new venture. Looking at some of the popular gaming apps which allow others such as soccer and football fans to play while donning the manager’s hat, Mouratoglou thought that it would be interesting to bring in a similar concept for Tennis fans.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis World USA, Mouratoglou explained his idea about a game that is one of its kind.

Revealing the intentions behind the game he said, “It is a management game like the ones that exist in other sports like soccer or football. The aim is to manage all the aspects of the player’s career development on and off the court, as if you were on Tour.”

Tennis Manager is out! It's timee managers, show off your talent.

Shape your Champion. Become a Legend. Download the game for free now: https://t.co/uS1qkHcVDl#TM2019 #TENNISMANAGER pic.twitter.com/dcS63S3ZCG — Tennis Manager (@TennisManager) January 10, 2019

Stressing further on the objective behind the game, Mouratoglou stated that he wanted the fans to experience what it is like to be a part of the sport from the player’s end. The game will allow the players to carry on a wide range of managerial functions including contract negotiations and coaching during the game.

Crediting his 20 years of experience as a Tennis coach behind the format of the game, Mouratoglou said, “I am glad to say that, this is a smart and strategic game to me. Thanks to it, you amateur players can understand the behind the scenes of what it takes to build of a champion and all the things that young players have to go through to finally make it or not.”

“In this game, you have to hire a Team, decide what to work on during the training, the tournament schedule, negotiate his contracts, deal with the money and even coach your player during the matches”, he added.

In order to play the game, the users will require to select a player from the given list of professionals within the game and then train the selected player to compete at all levels in Tennis. There is an avenue for the users to select players as young as 16-year-old and help them play in the Internationally reckoned tournaments.

You can download this game for free from your mobile play store and ‘Shape your Champion!’.