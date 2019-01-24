Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Petra Kvitová vs Danielle Collins in the Semi-final of Australian Open 2019. The duo are set to lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena in order to determine the first finalist of the tournament.

Petra Kvitová is a two-time Grand Slam Champion but this is the first time that the Czech player has reached the semi-final since 2014. She really struggled to make her comeback in the sport after she was stabbed in her hand back in 2016. Despite the unfortunate incident, Kvitováchose to rise beyond the adversity and started aiming for new career heights.

In Australian Open 2019, Kvitová has displayed tremendous form. She defeated Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in two straight sets to confirm her spot in the semi-final and will be entering the match with high spirits.

She is up against Danielle Collins who has been in an incredible form since last year and is slowly climbing her way up to the the top ranks. Collins has been synonymous to a pleasant surprise during the Australian Open as she continues to pick one surprise win after another.

She defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in order to advance to the semi-final of the ongoing tournament and is expected to bring in a tough fight on the court today. However, Collins will have to ensure that her opponent gets no window of opportunity to dominate in the game, specially in the beginning.

In the battle between a remarkable comeback and a surprisingly brilliant run, the duo will intend to bring their A game to become the first finalist in Women’s Singles at the Australian Open.

Will Kvitová successfully mark her comeback in the game by winning today’s match or will Collins pick yet another win to reach a Grad Slam final for the first time? Let’s find out…