Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori in the quarter final of Australian Open 2019. The two are set to lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park to fight their way into the semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

World No. 1 Novakl Djokovic will walk into the competition as the favorite to win since he is expected to reach the finals. This is the eighteenth time when he will up against Nishikori.

Addressing his opponent before the match, Djokovic said,”He’s a fighter. He’s a very talented player. One of the quickest players on the tour. You know, hard worker. I have lots of respect for him. We did play here several times. We actually played in quarterfinals I think one year.”

Nishikori, on the other hand, has displayed brilliant spirit throughout the tournament. He has proved time and again that he can make a successful comeback in the game despite being down by two sets.

In this upcoming battle of persistence, who do you think will walk out as the winner? Let’s find out…