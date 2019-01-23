US Open champion Naomi Osaka eased past Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open quarter-finals.
Naomi Osaka cruised into a second grand slam semi-final after proving too good for Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
The US Open champion powered past Svitolina in an impressive 6-4 6-1 victory in their quarter-final on Rod Laver Arena.
Osaka, the 21-year-old fourth seed, was the aggressor throughout and she was too strong for the sixth-seeded Svitolina.
Svitolina, who beat Osaka twice last year, is now 0-4 in major quarter-finals and needed treatment during the second set.
Osaka will face either Serena Williams or Karolina Pliskova in the last four.
.@NaomiOsaka is into her first #AusOpen semifinal!
She def. Svitolina 6-4 6-1 to set up a date with Serena Williams or Karolina Pliskova. pic.twitter.com/8o2MbMSq9y
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2019
Serving for the set, Osaka produced some nervy points from 30-15 to allow Svitolina to get back on serve once more.
Incredibly, Osaka gave up a 0-40 lead in the next game, but a return winner and Svitolina hitting the net with a backhand saw the Japanese star take the set.
Osaka quickly grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second set before Svitolina took a medical timeout for treatment on her shoulder/neck area.
But the break did nothing to slow down Osaka, who closed out a superb victory in one hour, 12 minutes.
STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Osaka [4] bt Svitolina [6] 6-4 6-1
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Osaka – 31/25
Svitolina – 11/16
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Osaka – 8/0
Svitolina – 1/3
BREAK POINTS WON
Osaka – 5/13
Svitolina – 2/4
FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Osaka – 61
Svitolina – 58
PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Osaka – 64/52
Svitolina – 60/27
TOTAL POINTS
Osaka – 60
Svitolina – 46