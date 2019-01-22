Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Frances Tiafoe vs Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2019. The duo are set to lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal will be taking on Frances Tiafoe to seal his spot in the semi-final of the Australian Open this year. Nadal was earlier expected to meet Roger Federer in the semi-final before the early exit of the defending Champion. He will now look to cruise his way to the final in order to meet Novak Djokovic.

Tiafoe, on the other hand, has reached the quarter final of Australian Open for the first time and will look to make the most of it. It can’t be denied that the tournament has seen many seeded players being disappointed by the flag bearers of the next generation Superstars of the sport.

In this battle between the experience and the spirit, who will bring the required edge in their game tonight. Let’s find out.