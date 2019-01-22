Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Petra Kvitová vs Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2019. The duo are set to lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty defeated Maria Sharapova in Round 4 to reach the quarter finals of the Australian Open for the first time. Although she has faced Petra Kvitová thrice before, the young player would look to avenge her previous loss against Kvitová.

In the three encounters that the two have had, Kvitová walked out as the winner. However, the last encounter between the duo was in the final of Sydney International when Kvitová came from one set down to winning the title.

The history between the duo adds a lot of drama to this match. Barty even stated that it will be a perfect opportunity for her to seek revenge for the last disappointing experience.

With respect to Australian Open, both the players have displayed great form on court. However, Barty is being considered as a favourite to win in this match. If she succeeds, she will become the first home female player to reach singles semi-finals at the Australian Open since Wendy Turnbull.

A match with so much at stake is likely to be one of the fiercest battles seen in this year’s edition of Australian Open. Will Barty successfully seal her spot in the semi finals or will Kvitová hand yet another disappointment to her opponent. Let’s find out.