‘Innate fighter’ Serena says character key to beating Halep

Simona Halep pushed Serena Williams all the way in a gripping fourth-round contest, but the 23-time major champion came out on top.
Serena Williams said her “innate” fighting spirit got her through a huge battle with Simona Halep in a thrilling fourth-round clash at the Australian Open.
Williams has dominated Halep over the years and looked set for a crushing victory, but the world number one pushed her all the way on Rod Laver Arena.
The 23-time grand slam champion came through a major test to reach her 50th major quarter-final, winning a gripping contest 6-1 4-6 6-4 on Monday.
Williams dug deep to save three break points before holding to level at 3-3 in the final set and crucially broke the French Open champion in the next game.
The top seed was unable to recover from that setback and Williams – who won the title in her last appearance at Melbourne Park when she was pregnant in 2017 – said her strong character was pivotal in what was a ninth win in 10 matches against the Romanian.
“I’m such a fighter. I never give up.”
You can say that again @serenawilliams #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/lvPE49CWE7
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2019
“She’s the number one player in the world. I’m such a fighter. I just never give up. It’s definitely something that’s innate.
“It’s a miracle I’m here and I get to do something I enjoy. This is my job and it’s a super pleasure. That keeps me motivated and fighting for every point.”
Seven-time Australian Open champion Williams will face Karolina Pliskova in the last eight.