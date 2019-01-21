Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev on Day 8 of Australian Open 2019. The two will locks horns at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park in Round 4 and will look to finalize their spot in the quarter-final. That has left Djokovic with the option of facing Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open if he clears ahead of his Round 4 opponent Daniil Medvedev. But this may not be an as easy affair as it may seem.

Medvedev even claimed that Djokovic is not as good at his game as he was once upon a time. That was a pretty bold statement made right ahead of the game which induces certain heat ahead of the match.

Will Djokovic prove that has only gotten better with time or will Medvedev successfully show his opponent an early exit from Australian Open. Let’s find out…