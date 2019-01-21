Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Simona Halep vs Serena Williams on Day 8 of Australian Open 2019. The two are set to lock horns in a few minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

Simona Halep is currently World No. 1 and has displayed great control over her game throughout the tournament. She is up against 23-time grand slam winner, Serena Williams who is one of the most celebrated players in the sport.

Addressing her upcoming match against Serena, Halep stated that she is no more intimidated by her opponent. She believes that with time the game has changed a lot and she (Halep) no longer feels the pressure of facing someone with that big a name. Although she acknowledges all of Serena’s achievements in the past, Halep is confident about her current position.