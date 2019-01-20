Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of Roger Federer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas. The two are set to lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena on Day 7 of the tournament.

Currently World No. 3, Roger Federer is will now be playing against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Round 4. In what is expected to be a fiercely competitive meeting, the defending champion will look to work his experience in his favor. Federer is in his quest to win his 7th Australian Open title which will also bring him his 100th Single’s title, a glorified feat achieved only once in the history of Tennis by Jimmy Connors’s who boasts a record of holding 109 titles in the Open-era.

On the other hand, Tsitsipas will look to bring the best in him in his match against his idol. The 20-year-old Greek player performed brilliantly in the tournament so far. Addressing his upcoming meeting with Federer, he said

“It will be a great day facing him in one of the world’s best arenas. I’m really excited,”

Federer is a clear favourite to win the game but will it be an easy affair against Tsitsipas? Let’s find out…