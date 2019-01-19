Hello and welcome to live coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov on Day 7 of Australian Open 2019. The duo is about to lock horns at the Rod Laver arena, Melbourne Park to seal their spot at Round 4.

Djokovic will enter the match as a clear favourite. So far in this tournament, Djokovic has not dropped a single set. Currently ranked as World No. 1, he is expected to reach the finals this year and meet Roger Federer.

He is all set to face 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov who made his Australian Open debut only two years ago in 2017. Although he represents a younger generation in the sport, Shapovalov has been hailed as a tough competitor by many.

To credit his game, he defeated World No. 2 Rafael Nadal in Canada Masters 2017 to reach the semi-finals.

Thus, it is safe to say that the upcoming match between Djokovic and Shapovalov will be an interesting affair despite being thhis their first encounter. Will Djokovic continue in his form or will the celebrated teen pull off a surprise?

Let’s find out.