Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur on Day 6 of Australian Open 2019. The two are set to face other at the Rod Laver Arena shortly.

Nadal defeated Matthew Ebden by winning three straight sets in his last match. The 2009 Australian Open Champion will now look to pick continuous wins in order to make it to the semi-finals where he is expected to face Roger Federer. Currently ranked as World No.2, Nadal thinks highly of his opponent in today’s match.

Praising Minaur for displaying incredible dedication and fighting spirit, Nadal said, “He’s a great young player, playing with big confidence after winning matches. It will be tough one and I need to be ready for it.”

Minaur, on the other hand, has reached the third round of the Australian open for the first time and will look to make the most of his impending encounter against the 17-time Grand Slam Champion.

He defeated Henri Laaksonen in a thrilling match to ensure his spot in the third round. Addressing his opponent and his approach towards the match, Minaur said, “I’m obviously playing some great tennis. To be able to get all these wins under my belt definitely helps a lot, to build just that momentum and keep playing some good tennis day in, day out.

“Obviously against Rafa that’s going to be something special. I got the chance to play him in Wimbledon on Centre Court. I feel like I learnt a lot from that experience. I’m really looking forward to just having fun, going out there and just competing”, he added.

Although Nadal is a clear favorite to win the match today, Minaur is expected to put a good fight. It will indeed be interesting to see who walks out as a winner. Will an experienced Nadal dominate a confident Minaur or will this 19-year-old Aussie pull off a miracle?

Well, let’s find out.