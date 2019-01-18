Federer expects ‘athletic’ and ‘attacking’ Tsitsipas clash

Roger Federer believes his Australian Open meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas will be “a good one”.

Federer cruised into the last 16 in Melbourne with a 6-2 7-5 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz at Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

The 20-time grand slam champion faces another up-and-coming talent in his next match in Tsitsipas, who pushed Federer to two tie-breaks at the Hopman Cup.

Federer, 37, said he thought his meeting with the 20-year-old Greek would be “a good one”.

“I’m happy I played against him at the Hopman Cup. I think he played really well there. I actually did too. I thought it was really high-quality tennis,” he told a news conference.

“This is obviously a different type of match, it being best of five, it being a fourth round of a slam, where we know now how we feel on this court.

“I think he had to work extremely hard against [Nikoloz] Basilashvili again today, because he hits hard and I saw him before I went out really defending well and a lot.

“I’m happy for him. He’s playing so well, and I’m looking forward to the matchup with him. I think it’s going to be a good one.

“I like how he mixes up his game and also comes to the net – so will I. I think we will see some athletic attacking tennis being played.”

Tsitsipas is into the fourth round of a major for the second time in his career, having made the last 16 at Wimbledon last year.