On the fourth day of Australian Open 2019, tournament favorite Serena Williams picked an easy win in her match against Eugenie Bouchard in order to move the third round of the tournament.

In what seemed like an easy affair for the 7-time Australian Open Champion, Serena picked straight set wins by 6-2, 6-2 against the 24-year-old Canadian. She won a total of 63 points whereas Bouchard could only pick 38 points in total.

Bouchard was certainly trying her best throughout the match but her timing needed a lot more work. She could pick one point from her opening service game. She looked like she was gaining control gradually when she used the entire court to her favor while intending to direct her shots towards the opposite ends in order to tire her opponent.

However, Serena’s physical strength came to the player’s rescue as her opponent struggled to return her powerful shots.

Back in 2014, Bouchard reached the Australian Open semi-final as a teenager and was hailed as the next celebrated female athlete but her inconsistency was on display during today’s match. Despite being a tough competitor, Bouchard’s decision to rely on her durability backfired. Certainly it would have worked with many of her other counterparts but Serena requires a little more than that to be at the losing end.

Serena seemed like she may have to struggle during the initial games of the second set as Bouchard had started to strengthen her stance right before returning the shots in order to add more power. That evidently took Serena by surprise but the 37-year-old regained her momentum and then won the next five games in a row to finish the game.

The last time Serena Williams won the Australian Open was in 2017 when she faced her sister Venus Williams while being pregnant. She made her return to Tennis only last year and will now look to win the tournament for the 8th time, setting a new record. Another Australian Open win for Serena will also win her the 24th Grand Slam title which is also the highest number of Women’s singles Grand Slam title, currently held by Margaret Court.