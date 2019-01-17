Halep injury ‘nothing dangerous’

After a back issue ended her 2018 season in September, Simona Halep confirmed she did not suffer a recurrence against Sofia Kenin.
Simona Halep assured she is not having back trouble again and her leg was the source of discomfort in a second-round win over Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open.
World number one Halep was forced to a decider by Kenin and revealed in her on-court interview following the 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 victory that she was “a little bit injured” in the second set.
The Romanian ended her 2018 season in September due to a back issue but is putting her latest difficulty down to fatigue, having played just one match before heading to Melbourne Park.
Asked for the specifics on the injury, Halep said: “[It’s] the leg a little bit, the muscle. In the second set I felt it. But it’s because I’m tired. I think it is nothing dangerous. We’ll see tomorrow [Friday] morning.”
“That night I couldn’t sleep at all. I had pain in my legs. It was tough,” she said.
“I knew it was going to be tough because she’s hitting so hard. I don’t like to play that kind of game.
“But I had one day between, it was great. So today I felt better and I was ready to play another match.”