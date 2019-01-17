The Australian Open 2019 has been fairly challenging for World No. 1 Simona Halep right from the beginning. In Round 2, she was up against Sofia Kenin and picked a win after a thrilling encounter.

Halep won the match 6-3, 6 (5) – 7 (7), 6-4. After picking her first set win, she soon found her opponent, Kenin equalizing with a well-fought win in the second set. This landed Halep in the similar trouble as her first match.

However, the Romanian was in space to give up on the match that easily. At tie, the two players went for the third set with an only aim of beating the opponent. Unsure of the safest approach towards the game, Halep started relying on her backhand to respond to the shots directed at her.

With no double faults and 8 Aces, Halep was able to score a total of 115 points against 105 points scored by Kenin.

Simona Halep beats Sofia Kenin in the Australian Open

Halep won her first Grand Slam title only last year when following her loss against the defending champion Caroline Wozniacki in the finals of Australian Open 2018. Now looking to make it all the way to the finals in this year’s edition of the tournament Halep appears to be on a rocky start specially after starting the match with no coach by her side.

However, Halep has constantly bounced back from the challenges posed during the match. Her determination on the court earlier today was meant to be adored. In fact, the manner in which Halep has been patient in her matches despite losing a set at a crucial moment shows that she is here to stay. If she can continue to deal with the pressure as efficiently as she has been doing so far it will be hard to deny the chances of her becoming the eventual champion this year.

Halep is scheduled to face Venus Williams in Round 3 on Saturday. The latter has also been a good form after picking a win against Alize Cornet 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 earlier today.