In Round 2 of Australian Open 2019, Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka locked horns in one of the most competitive matches of the tournament so far. Although Raonic eventually won the match after picking three straight set wins, the to and forth between the duo left the spectators in awe.

The 28-year-old Canadian won the game 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 and as the score suggests, each set in this match involved a perfect amalgamation of technique, determination and excitement.

Wawrinka started well in the match and looked promising when he picked the lead after the first set. Little did everyone know that it was the only time when he would be spotted celebrating.

In the second set, the duo was again at the tie when Wawrinka has to score just two points in order to get closer to his win. However, Raonic was in no place to give away an easy win. Incidentally, he went on and scored two consecutive points and won his seventh game to equalize.

As we moved to the third set, both the players looked in a fierce momentum. After battling for about an hour, Wawrinka was once again inches away from claiming another set win. Since he required just one point, it was brutal to watch Raonic step up and claim his point to pick his second set win.

In the fourth set, both men looked determined. Raonic was hoping to end the match with the fourth set whereas Wawrinka was fighting to take the match to its fifth set. Once again behind by 2 points, Wawrinka was doing exceptionally well with his one-handed backhand shots but fell prey to the tactful serves of his opponent. The match ended with a difference of just two points in between Raonic (163) and Wawrinka (161).

The duo was responsible for 68 Aces throughout the game which was mildly interrupted by rain followed by shutting of the roof at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

In one of the most well fought matches of the tournament, we saw the two players in constant struggle to outsmart each other. While Wawrinka was equally good in the game, it was his game play at certain points in the match namely the point breakers where he failed to comply.

Raonic held onto tactful serves which helped him build pressure over his opponent. He will now look to carry himself with teh same momentum in Round 3 of Australian Open.