Elina Svitolina added yet another win to her Australian Open 2019 campaign and moon walked to the third round after beating Viktoria Kuzmova in two straight sets earlier in the day.

The duo faced each other in a fairly one-sided match of Round 2 when the Ukrainian picked up a 6-4, 6-2 win. Svitolina, who is currently World No. 6, went on to assert her dominance on the court by patiently bagging point after point. It would be wrong to say that she didn’t face enough competition from Kuzmova but the 20-year-old Slovakian could not bring herself to overcome the wrath of Svitolina’s well-calculated serves.

Svitolina dropped only two points in her four opening service games and picked up a total of 41 service points win throughout the game. With 3 break-point wins and only 1 double fault, she managed to win 5 games in a row. Svitolina was also responsible for 8 out of 9 aces that were witnessed during the game.

Kuzmova, on the other hand, was seen struggling to get her serves right. With 5 double faults and no break point win, she was unable to pick a win in two consecutive games. In the first set, she brought the score to 4-4 but couldn’t win the break point to add to her score. Svitolina quickly capitalized on her chance to pick a win at this point with an ace.

Elina Svitolina wins first set over Viktoria Kuzmova in the Australian Open

Following that, Svitolina picked yet a quick win by scoring consecutive points and ended the set in her favour. In the beginning of the second set, Kuzmova appeared to be more careful with her backhand which had cost her the first point in the match. In fact, when the score was set at 1-1, it almost looked like this could be the moment of her comeback.

However, Svitolina had other plans. She picked up five wins in a row and ended the second set at 6-1 to mark an early exit for her opponent.

Following her progress to the third round, Svitolina will now face Zhang Shuai who defeated Kristyna Pliskova by 6-3, 7-5 earlier in the day.