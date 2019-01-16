Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Matthew Ebden on Day 3 of Australian Open 2019. Scheduled at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, this match is bound to be an exciting encounter between the duo.

31-year-old Australian player Matthew Ebden is currently ranked at Number 48 and has never gone beyond the second round in the history of Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal, on the other side, is currently ranked second and has won the Australian Open back in 2009. Going in as one of the favorites for the title, he is expected to reach at least the semi-final. However, his injury still remains a major concern for the fans.

Interestingly, the duo has met once before when Nadal defeated Ebden in straight sets, back in 2011. Will the history repeat itself or will Ebden fight back to turn the events in his favor? Let’s find out.