Wozniacki cruises through in Melbourne

Defending champion and third seed Caroline Wozniacki beat Johanna Larsson at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.
Caroline Wozniacki’s quest for back-to-back Australian Open titles remains on track following her routine second-round victory over Johanna Larsson.
Not since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013 has a woman won successive Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cups in Melbourne, however, Wozniacki is still in contention following Wednesday’s 6-1 6-3 triumph after 66 minutes.
Wozniacki – aiming to join Azarenka, Serena Williams (2009-10) and Jennifer Capriati (2001-02) as the only women to clinch consecutive Australian Open titles since 2000 – set up a potential third-round showdown with Maria Sharapova.
It was a breathtaking start by defending champion and third seed Wozniacki, who raced out to a 3-0 lead in just seven minutes on Margaret Court Arena.
R2 @CaroWozniacki def. Larsson 6-1 6-3.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/r7nugzGnXm
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2019
The Swede saved another two in her next service game but she was unable to thwart Wozniacki at the third time of asking, double-faulting to allow the Dane to serve out the set.
Larsson managed to earn two break-point chances in the second set, though she unable to convert as Wozniacki – who has failed to reach the quarter-finals of any slam since winning last year’s Australian Open – broke twice, including in the ninth game to seal progression on her opponent’s serve with a stunning backhand pass down the line.
STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Wozniacki [3] bt Larsson 6-1 6-3
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Wozniacki – 19/12
Larsson – 13/26
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Wozniacki – 3/0
Larsson – 1/2
BREAK POINTS WON
Wozniacki – 4/10
Larsson – 0/2
FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Wozniacki – 76
Larsson – 62
PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Wozniacki – 70/92
Larsson – 56/33
TOTAL POINTS
Wozniacki – 66
Larsson – 38