Australian Open 2019: Ashleigh Barty beats Wang Yafan in Round 2

The third day of Australian Open kicked off with Ashleigh Barty (Australia) vs Wang Yafan (China) at the Rod Laver Arena where the 22-year-old Australian picked up straight set wins in a fairly one-sided match.

In the first set, Yafan was evidently weaker in her returns which enabled Barty to score easy points using tricky serves. Bagging points after points, Barty was quick in stealing away the first set and sealed a win with two service breaks.

Ashleigh Barty beats Yafan Wang in the Australian Open

The second set started on the similar note but Yafan had no plans to go down that easily. She synced her forehand and footwork well this time which gave her enough chances to return the ball to the other side of the net. With an aim to make a spirited comeback in the game, the 24-year-old Chinese player immediately scored consecutive points and took the lead.

However, as the game would have it, Yafan’s moments of glory were soon to encounter an unbeatable feat posed by her opponent. Despite being 3-1 down, Barty picked herself and walked back into the game like a Boss.

She then went on to make an impressive comeback as she won the next five games in a row to draw the ongoing set to its conclusion. Winning two sets straight in the row led to Barty’s win in Round 2.

With the scoreboard reading 6-2, 6-3, Barty’s progression to the next round a deserved move. The Aussie, however, needs to work on her serves as the challenges laying ahead may not be this easy or favorable She was seen struggling with the pace and direction of her serve during the initial few games of her second set against Yafan. But as she would move onto the next stages of the tournament, her incomplete or miscalculated serves would land her in a lot of trouble.

Wang, on the other hand, displayed a wonderful effort. Although she seemed less efficient as compared to her Australian opponent for the most part of today’s match, it can’t be denied that she improved with each game. If she continues along the same graph of improvement, Wang can soon become one of the most sought out players in the next few editions of Australian Open.

Barty will now move on to the third round but her opponent is yet to be decided. Hopefully, the Aussie will look back at today’s match and will try to work on the weaker aspects of her game to prepare herself for the next challenge.