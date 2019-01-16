Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Roger Federer vs Dan Evans which is scheduled to begin in a few minutes at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Federer was up against Denis Istomin in the first round of Australian Open where he picked three straight set wins 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. As he moved to the second round, he was rather pleased with his performance in his ‘Happy’ Slam and said, “I think I can be happy how I got out of the blocks from the off-season. I think I started to feel that midway through the first set already that it was going to be difficult for Denis to get into my service games. That relaxes you from the baseline… then good things really happen.”

His opponent Dan Evans also won three sets in a row against Tatsuma Ito and breezed past the Japanese player to make his way into the second round.

Both the players dominated their opponents in their respective Round 1 matches. Today, both Federer and Evans will look to bring in the same momentum as a win in this fixture is extremely important for both.

With Federer’s possible 100th title and 7th Australian Open win on stake, the stakes are quite high for the World No. 3. However, will Evans let this be a cakewalk for the defending Champion? Let’s find out.