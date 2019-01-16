No alarms for Djokovic and Zverev, Raonic masters Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios described Milos Raonic’s performance against him as “scary”, while Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev eased into round two.

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev breezed into the second round of the Australian Open, while Milos Raonic consigned Nick Kyrgios to an emphatic defeat in his homeland on Tuesday.

Djokovic is the favourite for the title at Melbourne Park and the top seed started with a 6-3 6-2 6-2 defeat of qualifier Mitchell Krueger.

There were no big surprises in the men’s singles on day two as Zverev eased past Aljaz Bedene 6-4 6-1 6-4.

Kyrgios fell at the first hurdle in his home major, Raonic firing down 30 aces in a straight-sets victory.

It was a late night for Dominic Thiem, who survived a Benoit Paire fightback to complete a 6-4 6-3 5-7 1-6 6-3 victory at almost 2.15am.

Marco Cecchinato was the only seed to bow out in the men’s draw, 92-ranked Serbian Filip Krajinovic rallying from two sets down to beat the French Open semi-finalist 4-6 0-6 6-1 7-6 (10-8) 6-4.

Hyeon Chung produced a stunning run to the last four at the first grand slam of the year 12 months ago and produced more drama on his return, coming from two sets down to beat Bradley Klahn 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 6-4.

DJOKOVIC AWARE OF TSONGA THREAT

World number one Djokovic will face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in round two, 11 years after beating him in the final of the same major in their first meeting.

The 14-time grand slam champion is aware of the threat posed by the Frenchman, who saw off Martin Klizan 6-4 6-4 7-5 (7-5) at Rod Laver Arena in the first round.

“He’s another great player, champion, someone that has been very successful in the past, established top-10 player, played a grand slam final,” said Djokovic.

“Just very powerful, serve, forehand, big weapons. I know what to expect. I’ve played him many times. I lost to him, as well. In this court, as well, in Rod Laver I think back in 2010. I’m going to approach it as any other match.

“Really optimistic, but also respectful, trying to do whatever I can to win it.”

ZVEREV UNTROUBLED BY SWOLLEN ANKLE

There were concerns over whether Zverev would be fit for the tournament after arriving in Australia with a hamstring injury and then damaging his ankle in practice.

The fourth seed revealed that his ankle is still swollen, but that did not hamper him in a comfortable win over Bedene.

Zverev struck 35 winners and broke six times to book a meeting with Jeremy Chardy, who came roaring back from two sets down to beat fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

SCARY RAONIC WAS TOO GOOD – KYRGIOS

Kyrgios was no match for an inspired Raonic, who struck 53 winners in 6-4 7-5 (7-5) 6-4 win on Melbourne Arena

Raonic did not face a single break point, winning 90 per cent of points on his first serve in a one-sided encounter.

Kyrgios was troubled by a knee injury but said that was not the reason for his defeat.

“I actually didn’t play that bad,” he said. “I actually thought I played okay. I competed well. I probably would have beaten 75 per cent of the draw, but Milos played scary.”