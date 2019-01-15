Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Australian Open 2019 – Day 2. Lined up for you, we have our first match of the day in Kei Nishikori vs Kamil Majchrzak at the Margaret Court Arena followed by Tatjana Maria vs Serena Williams at Rod Laver Arena. The third match scheduled for the day is Venus Williams vs Mihaela Buzarnescu in the same location as the first match.

The Evening session will host Novak Djokovic vs Mitchell Krueger followed by Naomi Osaka vs Magda Linette at Rod Laver Arena

Kei Nishikori, who is currently positioned at in Number 8 in the ATP Rankings, will walk into the Australian Open 2019 with an objective to win his first ever major title. The Japanese player has a had a phenomenal year in 2018 and if he continues in the same form, it would be difficult for his opponents to steer past him.

He will be locking horns with this year’s Grand Slam debutante, Kamil Majchrzak. With a lot more experience in the game, his opponent would not put up an easy match. After all, Majchrzak near to zero experience will be up against Nishikori who will be playing at the tournament for the ninth time.