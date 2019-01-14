Watch: Rafael Nadal catches a journalist sleeping during press conference

Second seed Rafael Nadal started his Australian Open 2019 campaign with an easy win over Australia’s James Duckworth. And during his post-match press conference, hilariously, one of the journalists fell asleep!

The Spaniard registered a straightforward win in three sets, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5, to set up a meeting with Duckworth’s compatriot Matthew Ebden in the next round. Other than the performance, what caught everyone’s attention was when one of the journalists fell asleep.

Nadal caught the journalist sleeping and jokingly said, “it’s not interesting today”. He then went on to add, “I know you were closing your eyes to be more focused on what I am saying.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The tennis superstar then went on to talk about his return from injury and how he felt out on the court.

“Not easy to come back after a lot of months of competition, especially against a player playing super aggressive every shot,” Nadal said. “It’s very difficult to start after an injury – I know it very well.

“So that’s an important victory because is the first victory since a while, and at the same time, because that gives me the chance to be on court again.”