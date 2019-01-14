Watch: Tennis superstars pay tribute to Andy Murray on a remarkable career

In what was possibly the last match of his career, Andy Murray went down fighting to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of Australian Open 2019.

The Spaniard raced to a two-set lead in the match but Murray fought back to win two back-to-back tie-breakers in the third and fourth set to take the match into the fifth set.

However, the Scottish tennis player couldn’t maintain the tempo as Bautista easily won the fifth set to win the match 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2. Post the encounter, wishes poured in from the who’s who of tennis world for Murray.

Here’s the video!

Murray had recently revealed that he could retire from the sport after the Australian Open because of his troublesome hip.

“Not feeling good. Been struggling for a long time… I’m not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months. Pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn’t helped loads.

“I think there is a chance the Australian Open is my last tournament. Wimbledon is where I would like to stop playing but I am not certain I am able to do that,” he had said.