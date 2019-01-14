Australian Open |

Watch: Andy Murray wins second tie-breaker in a row to take his Australian Open match against Roberto Bautista into fifth set

Andy Murray

Andy Murray has defied all odds to push his Australian Open 2019 first round match against Spain’s Roberto Bautista into the fifth set after losing the first two.

The Spaniard won the first two sets rather easily, 6-4, 6-4, but Murray decided to bring his A-game back in the third set and won it 6-7 on the tie-breaker. Again in the fourth set, the 31-year-old pushed his Spanish opponent and eked out another win in the tie-break to take the match into the fifth and last set.

The match is now evenly poised at 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7!



Murray had recently revealed that he could retire from the sport after the Australian Open because of his troublesome hip.

“Not feeling good. Been struggling for a long time… I’m not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months. Pretty much done everything that I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn’t helped loads.

“I think there is a chance the Australian Open is my last tournament. Wimbledon is where I would like to stop playing but I am not certain I am able to do that,” he had said.

However, this performance shows that he is anything but done!

Comments