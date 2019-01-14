Watch: Andy Murray wins second tie-breaker in a row to take his Australian Open match against Roberto Bautista into fifth set

Andy Murray has defied all odds to push his Australian Open 2019 first round match against Spain’s Roberto Bautista into the fifth set after losing the first two.

The Spaniard won the first two sets rather easily, 6-4, 6-4, but Murray decided to bring his A-game back in the third set and won it 6-7 on the tie-breaker. Again in the fourth set, the 31-year-old pushed his Spanish opponent and eked out another win in the tie-break to take the match into the fifth and last set.

The match is now evenly poised at 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7!



