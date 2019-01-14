Australian Open |

Murray trains ahead of possible Aus Open farewell

Former world number one Andy Murray in Melbourne

Fans crowded around Court 17 to watch Andy Murray train hours prior to Monday’s first-round clash, with retirement looming.

Former world number one Andy Murray hit the practice court ahead of what could be his final Australian Open appearance on Monday.

Murray dropped a bombshell on Friday, revealing he plans to retire at Wimbledon – where he has won two of his three grand slam titles – should he make it through the Australian Open due to an ongoing hip issue.

The 31-year-old faces 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round at Melbourne Park, where fans crowded around Court 17 to watch Murray train hours prior to Monday’s clash.

Murray – now ranked 229th in the world – is a five-time Australian Open runner-up, with his last appearance in a final on Rod Laver Arena coming in 2016.

