Nadal moves fourth for all-time wins at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal celebrated his 56th Australian Open victory by beating local wildcard James Duckworth in straight sets in Melbourne on Monday.

Former world number one Rafael Nadal equalled Stefan Edberg’s record for the fourth-most wins by a man at the Australian Open.

Nadal celebrated his 56th Australian Open victory by beating local wildcard James Duckworth in straight sets in Melbourne on Monday.

The 17-time grand slam champion impressed in his first appearance since the US Open, winning 6-4 6-3 7-5.

Spanish second seed Nadal is within striking distance of Jack Crawford (58) and six-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic (61) on the all-time list, while two-time reigning champion Roger Federer (94) holds the record.

With his victory today, @RafaelNadal ties Stefan Edberg at No. 4 on the all-time list for most match wins at the @AustralianOpen.#ATPpic.twitter.com/NyQf9cwA7N — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) January 14, 2019

Nadal will face either Matthew Ebden or Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round at Melbourne Park.