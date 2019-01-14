Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Maria Sharapova (Russia) vs Harriet Dart (United Kingdom). The two will lock horns in round 1 of Australian Open 2019 which is set to begin in a few hours at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Sharapova is a five time Grand Slam champion and will look to begin on a successful note in today’s match in order to gradually inch closer towards the title. The last time Sharapova played in the Australian Open final was back in 2015 where she was eventually defeated by Serena Williams.

Dart, on the other hand, has qualified for a Slam for the first time following her Slam debut at Wimbledon 2018 via wildcard. Interestingly, she considers the draw as her ‘dream come true’ because she has idolized Sharapova ever since she was a little girl.