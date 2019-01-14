Wimbledon planning statue for retiring Murray

Andy Murray could soon have a statue at Wimbledon as the All England Club have plans in place to honour his career.

An emotional Murray announced this week that he will retire at some stage this year due to a hip injury, with the three-time grand slam champion aiming to bow out at Wimbledon but acknowledging that the Australian Open could yet prove to be his final tournament.

The 31-year-old’s 2012 triumph at the US Open made him the first British male to claim a major title since 1936 winner Fred Perry, who was celebrated with a statue at the All England Club in 1984.

Murray’s status in British tennis will see him commemorated in the same way, with Lewis confirming there have long been plans to mark the end of his playing career.

Asked about the possibility of a statue for Murray when appearing on BBC Radio Five Live’s Sportsweek programme, Lewis said: “For sure. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.

“We always felt that when Andy retired, that would be the appropriate time to recognise his extraordinary career. I am sure something like that will be done.

“But meanwhile, down at the club, he is seen as a highly respected person both on and off the court. We are very fond of him and he is a great person to have around the club.”

Murray faces Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round in Melbourne on Monday.