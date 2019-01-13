The Australian Open 2019 is all set to begin on 14th January and has already generated quite a lot of excitement. The first Slam of the year will go on till 27th January during which 104 players will lock horns to get their hands on gold.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be walking in as the favorite for the title and is expected to meet Roger Federer, the defending Champion. Interestingly, this is the only possible meeting between the two star players as they are in different draws. Federer, however, can face World No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals which implies that only one of the duo will make it to the Australian Open finals this year.

The women’s defending Champion Caroline Wozniacki will look to retain her title which she won for the first time in 2018. World No.1 Simona Halep, who had to settle for the second position in the last year’s edition of the tournament, will also look to announce her return following her troubles with the recent injuries.

Serene Williams, one of the leading ladies in Tennis, will also look to strengthen her game on the court and pull herself out of the controversies that sparked during the US Open final.

One of the leading stories to headline the Australian Open is Andy Murray’s plausible retirement. For his ‘final’ Australian Open, Murray looked rather weak on the court during the practice session against Novak Djokovic and admitted that he felt ‘helpless’ against the latter.

While Murray may be participating his last Australian Open, a win the tournament has higher stakes for some of the other player. Roger Federe’s win in 2019 will bring him his 100th title and will also allow him to lift the Australian Open Championship for the seventh time. However, he is not the only one in these second contest. Djokovic, too, will lift become the Champion for the 7th time if he wins this time.

There are far too many exciting story lines that may meet their fate at the Australian Open which makes the event all the more hard to ignore. Well, if you are worried about where to watch it, we have got you covered.

Please note that you can watch all the matches online at the Australian Open official website post 7:00 AM SGT.

India: To watch it live on TV, tune in to Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony Ten 2 or Sony Ten 2 HD. You can also watch it online on Sony Liv.

USA: ESPN2 and Tennis Channel

Australia: Channel 9 – Wide World of Sports, 9Gem, and 9Now

Europe: Eurosport TV channel