Australian Open 2019: Roger Federer’s route to final

Roger Federer’s journey in Australian Open 2019 will be a one to remember for many reasons. For the defending Champion, getting his hand on the title will not only win him his 7th Australian Open but also conclude his quest for the 100th title.

Federer’s route to final in his ‘Happy Slam’ has quite a few challenges waiting for him in his way mainly because he is in the same draw as his rival Rafael Nadal which ensures that only one of them will make it to Australian Open final this year.

In round 1, Federer is scheduled to contest against Denis Olegovich Istomin following which he will be facing a qualifier in the round 2.

He is expected to face Gaël Sébastien Monfils and beat the Frenchman in order to move to the last round before the Quarterfinals. He will either be up against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Nikoloz Basilashvili in Round 4 and will look to seal a spot for himself in the third last stage of the tournament.

Federer will have to battle it out against Marin Čilić, Karen Abgarovich Khachanov, Roberto Bautista Agut or Andy Murray. It is interesting to note that Murray had a tough time playing against Novak Djokovic in the recently concluded practice match and went on record to say that he felt ‘helpless’ while playing against the World No. 1.

Federer, on the other hand, stated that he is not looking too far into the competition to avoid complicating his approach. Instead, he wants to take up one step at a time and is focusing on Round 1 for now.

Although Federer may not be looking at the advanced stages of the tournament, it can’t be denied that an impending match against Rafael Nadal adds a lot of excitement. Rafa will be waiting for Federer in the semi finals if the former beats South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in the quarter finals.

If Federer goes on to beat Nadal and reach the final, Novak Djokovic will be awaiting him. He could also face Alexander “Sascha” Zvere, Dominic Thiem or Kei Nishikori but a match against Djokovich would be special for different reasons.

Both Federer and Djokovic will look to win their 7th Australian Open except that a win for Federer will also make him bring him his 100th title. If Djokovich, on the other had, has defeated Federer in the semi-final of the 2016 edition of the Slam before becoming the eventual Champion, thereby bringing a brilliant story to the court.

To sum it all, Roger Federer’s route to Final in the Australian Open 2019 will be;

R1 – Denis Olegovich Istomin

R2 – Qualifier

R3 – Gaël Sébastien Monfils

R4 – Stefanos Tsitsipas /Nikoloz Basilashvili

QF – Marin Čilić/ Karen Abgarovich Khachanov/ Roberto Bautista Agut/ Andy Murray

SF – Rafael Nadal/Kevin Anderson

F – Novak Djokovic/Alexander “Sascha” Zvere/Dominic Thiem/Kei Nishikori