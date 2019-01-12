Murray ‘genuinely touched’ by outpouring of support

Andy Murray has expressed gratitude for the many messages of support he has received after confirming he is nearing retirement from professional tennis.

In an emotional news conference at Melbourne Park on Friday, Murray fought back tears as he revealed this month’s Australian Open could be his final tournament.

Blighted by a long-standing hip injury, the three-time grand slam champion and former world number one hopes to feature at Wimbledon one last time but acknowledged that may be beyond him.

In the wake of Murray’s announcement, tributes poured in from a multitude of sources, including numerous past and present players on the ATP and WTA Tour.

Murray duly addressed those messages in an Instagram post that showed the 31-year-old smiling alongside his mother Judy, a huge influence on his glittering career.

“Best way to feel better after a tough day is a big cuddle from your mum,” Murray wrote.

“Genuinely been very touched by all of the messages and support from everybody today. It means a lot and has made me feel much more positive than when I woke this morning. Thank you so much.”

Murray insists he will play his first-round match at the Australian Open, against 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut.