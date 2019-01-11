Australian Open |

A champion and titan of the sport – Tennis world pays tribute to retiring Murray

Stars from the world of tennis have sent heartfelt messages of support to Andy Murray after he announced his intention to retire.

Andy Murray received a host of tributes from the world of tennis on Friday after the Briton confirmed he is nearing retirement.

The former world number one and three-time major winner underwent surgery on a long-standing hip problem last January and played just 12 matches in 2018 as a result.

In an emotional news conference at Melbourne Park, Murray revealed he was still in significant pain and admitted this year’s Australian Open could end up being his final tournament, although he hopes to play on until Wimbledon.

Stan Wawrinka, Billie Jean King and Andy Roddick were among those to laud Murray via social media.

We look at some of the many messages hailing Murray’s impact on and off the court.

Andy, I know you take me for a joker most of the time, but at least hear me out on this one old friend. You will always be someone that impacted the sport in so many different ways, I know this was never the way you wanted to go out, but hey it was a heck of a ride. You took me under your wing as soon as I got on tour, and to this day you have been someone I literally just look forward to seeing. You are one crazy tennis player, miles better than me, but I just want you to know that today isn’t only a sad day for you and your team, it’s a sad day for the sport and for everyone you’ve had an impact on. Which leaves me big fella.. these are a couple photos, that should make you smile and think, I was actually a little bit of a younger brother to you. Anyways, I just want you to know, and I’m sure you already do, everyone wants you to keep fighting and to keep being you. Goodluck at the Australian Open muzz, I’ll be behind you. #onelastdance

