Stars from the world of tennis have sent heartfelt messages of support to Andy Murray after he announced his intention to retire.

Andy Murray received a host of tributes from the world of tennis on Friday after the Briton confirmed he is nearing retirement.

The former world number one and three-time major winner underwent surgery on a long-standing hip problem last January and played just 12 matches in 2018 as a result.

In an emotional news conference at Melbourne Park, Murray revealed he was still in significant pain and admitted this year’s Australian Open could end up being his final tournament, although he hopes to play on until Wimbledon.

Stan Wawrinka, Billie Jean King and Andy Roddick were among those to laud Murray via social media.

We look at some of the many messages hailing Murray’s impact on and off the court.