Andy Murray received a host of tributes from the world of tennis on Friday after the Briton confirmed he is nearing retirement.
The former world number one and three-time major winner underwent surgery on a long-standing hip problem last January and played just 12 matches in 2018 as a result.
In an emotional news conference at Melbourne Park, Murray revealed he was still in significant pain and admitted this year’s Australian Open could end up being his final tournament, although he hopes to play on until Wimbledon.
Stan Wawrinka, Billie Jean King and Andy Roddick were among those to laud Murray via social media.
We look at some of the many messages hailing Murray’s impact on and off the court.
.@andy_murray You are a champion on and off the court. So sorry you cannot retire on your own terms, but remember to look to the future. Your greatest impact on the world may be yet to come. Your voice for equality will inspire future generations. Much love to you & your family. https://t.co/AQUOP3LGec
@andy_murray Andy you are the best no matter what! And so strong! All the respect !
My heart breaks listening to @andy_murray during his press conference… Hope he will make it through to Wimbledon and have the farewell he deserves . #greatguy
Andy will always be a titan of our sport. A hero of mine throughout my career. A true warrior whenever he steps on the court. https://t.co/Ka6fq5jy4B
My thoughts are with @andy_murray and I really hope we continue to see you fighting on court so you can retire on your own terms. Get well soon… Tennis is better with you. pic.twitter.com/0z1401hKXe
So sad for @andy_murray . Hands down one of the best guys on tour. So much respect for him as an all around athlete and person. Hope his body can recover. If not, he will be missed by all.
Really sad to hear that @andy_murray You are a true champion of our sport and great example for all of us!Stay strong https://t.co/Bw8ZIF0QUM
Tennis will come to an end for us all but the friendships will last a lifetime. What you’ve done for the sport will live on forever. I’m hoping for a strong and healthy finish for you, my friend! @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/Bcs0cdllJp
The realest https://t.co/wy0Rh1gp9N
Andy, just watched your conference. Please don’t stop trying. Keep fighting. I can imagine your pain and sadness. I hope you can overcome this. You deserve to retire on your own terms, whenever that happens. We love you @andy_murray and we want to see you happy and doing well.
We’ll all forever remember the mark he left on our sport…but I’ll also never forget the afternoon he carved out of his busy training schedule to help raise money for our kids foundation. This guy has a heart of gold and will always be a legend in tennis and life. #andymurray pic.twitter.com/BaGqsLR5V6
Just thinking out loud here. He deserves his moment to say goodbye at Wimbledon. He’s too important to Great Britain and Wimbledon history to not have it….. Would be a pretty cool moment to play doubles w his bro at Wimby if he can’t play singles https://t.co/m7caeL2shX
When you search for examples of “emptied the bucket to be as good as they could be” there should be a picture of Andy Murray sitting under that quote. Remarkable discipline for training, competition, sacrifice, perfection, a little crazy but a legend of a bloke. Bravo Andy
Andy Murray has had an incredible career. Most importantly though, he’s such a decent human being.
Andy, I know you take me for a joker most of the time, but at least hear me out on this one old friend. You will always be someone that impacted the sport in so many different ways, I know this was never the way you wanted to go out, but hey it was a heck of a ride. You took me under your wing as soon as I got on tour, and to this day you have been someone I literally just look forward to seeing. You are one crazy tennis player, miles better than me, but I just want you to know that today isn’t only a sad day for you and your team, it’s a sad day for the sport and for everyone you’ve had an impact on. Which leaves me big fella.. these are a couple photos, that should make you smile and think, I was actually a little bit of a younger brother to you. Anyways, I just want you to know, and I’m sure you already do, everyone wants you to keep fighting and to keep being you. Goodluck at the Australian Open muzz, I’ll be behind you. #onelastdance
Andy,
Listening to your @australianopen press conference was so emotional. I truly wish you can finish your career on the center court of @wimbledon , I will pray God for that that he gives you the strength to make it happen… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6kTzLqZpO6
(2/2) . But even if you don’t, don’t be sad, life will have amazing new chapters for you
Wishing you all the best
Love
Marion@andy_murray #Andy Murray #AusOpen #Wimbledon #Tennis pic.twitter.com/LRdognE3fr
