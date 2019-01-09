2019 Australian Open: Young stars shine in first round of qualifying

In the first round of the Australian Open, there was a lot of action as players hoped to make it to the next round.

After the end of the first qualifying round, among the winners were #2 seed Feliz Auger-Aliassime beating Arthur De Greef 6-2, 7-6.

Dennis Novak was 29th seed but lost to Aleksndr Nedovyesov 7-6, 6-0.

Henri Laaksonen defeated 5th seed Casper Ruud 6-2, 6-4 to move on to the second round while Joao Domingues saw out 30th seed constant Lestienne 6-4, 6-4 to move on as well.

American Tim Smyczek outlasted 7th seed Lukas Lacko 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9) to book his place in the second round, while 18th seed Quentin Halys was eliminated by his countryman Gleb Sakharov 6-4, 6-4.

Juan Ignacio Londero, 9th seed, eliminated Tommy Robredo 7-5, 7-5 to move on, while Canadian Peter Polansky needed three sets to eliminate Ernesto Escobedo 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Jason Jung, 12th seed, beat Gian Marco Moroni 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-7) to move on, while 16th seed Miomir Kecmanovic went past Gianulugi Quinzi 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

As for the women’s single qualifiers, 3rd seed Viktorija Golubic beat Jil teichmann 6-2, 6-4 to move on, as did 18th seed Nicole Gibbs as she overpowered Elitsa Kostova 6-4, 6-2.

Sixth seed Olga Danilovic lost to Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 5-7 and 19th Caroline Dolehide beat Canadian Rebecca Marino 6-2, 6-2.

Seventh seed Veronika Kudermetova beat Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, while 9th seed Marta Kostyuk dominated Jana Cepelove 6-3, 7-5.

Sofya Zhuk showed her class as the 12th seed beat Jana Fett 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to move on to the next round.