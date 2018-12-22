Australian Open 2019: Fans slam AO organisers for ‘ludicrous’ rule change

In what is a unique first for Grand Slam tennis, the 2019 Australian Open will feature a 10-point super tie-break to break final-set deadlocks in men’s and women’s matches.

While the decision to implement such a radical change has not gone down too well with tennis fans, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley staunchly defended the move, saying, “We went with a 10-point tie-break at six games all in the final set to ensure the fans still get a special finale to these often epic contests, with the longer tie-break still then allowing for that one final twist or change of momentum in the contest.”

“This longer tie-break also can lessen some of the serving dominance that can prevail in the shorter tie-break.”

The rule change also means that each of the four Grand Slams will have a different scoring pattern. While the Australian Open will employ a tie-break at 6-6 in the final set, the Wimbledon tie-break will come into effect only at 12-12.

The French Open remains the only Slam to avoid the use of a final set tie-break.

The decision received widespread criticism on social media, with fans slamming the organisers for taking away a chunk of the entertainment.

@TennisAustralia how much input did @Channel9 have in your extensive consultation into ending thrilling matches? #AusOpen — Mad As Mel (@Mad_As_Mel) December 22, 2018

Turned off for good! #ausopen — Ian Mitchell (@Mitchell1964BX) December 22, 2018

If you don't enjoy a match that goes 16-14 in the fifth, you probably don't like tennis. It's my favourite part of a grand slam match, not knowing which player will eventually win the physical battle, which player is the toughest mentally. This is a shocking move #AusOpen https://t.co/ylDENyqGZa — Lance Jenkinson (@westsport) December 22, 2018

Last set tiebreakers ruin matches, period. It’s a disgrace you’ve followed other slams #AusOpen — 🅶🆄🆈 Ⓥ🎗🌱 (@greysfan) December 22, 2018

Nooooo I love the win by two rule. These matches are the most memorable 😭😭😭😭 #AusOpen — Domonique (@_domchantal) December 22, 2018

Who did you consult? The protected species aka #rogerfederer?? All you do is cater to corporates and free loaders. Screw the fans both cost and comfortwise. Attended 12 years in a row, no more #AusOpen https://t.co/1dh3eZH0rO — Lotus (@lotus2955) December 22, 2018

Not to say Twitter replies are always a good barometer for the general feel, but if there was so much consultation, you'd expect a bit more support for the idea. #AusOpen — Matthew Galea (@mg91) December 22, 2018

Very, very disappointed by the decision to introduce final set tiebreakers for the #AusOpen This means close matches will be decided by luck, one or two lucky moments in the tiebreak and it's game over. Another poor decision by Craig. 👎 @AustralianOpen @CraigTiley — wtaaddict (@wtaaddict) December 22, 2018

The best matches at the #AusOpen has been due to that 5th or 3rd set depending on Women’s or Men’s and now the @AustralianOpen has ruined that by introducing a fucking tiebreaker. Its a GRAND SLAM @TennisAustralia The game deserves better than a tiebreaker to win a match. — 🅶🆄🆈 Ⓥ🎗🌱 (@greysfan) December 22, 2018

A bad decision 👎 We had some epic, very exciting, entertaining matches/battles with the long 3rd sets (@Schiavone_Fra vs @SvetlanaK27) in Grand Slams. And tiebreak is always about luck too. But the better player should win, not the luckier one ! #WTA @AustralianOpen #AusOpen — Alex D (@tenn05) December 21, 2018

It will be all about the $$ as usual , never the fans or the players ! #AusOpen — Toni Stanaway (@tonesandco) December 21, 2018