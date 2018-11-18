Sensational Djokovic marches into final

Kevin Anderson had no answer to Novak Djokovic as the world number one marched into the championship match at the ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic remains on course for a record-equalling sixth title at the ATP Finals after he cruised past Kevin Anderson in Saturday’s second semi-final.

Djokovic has been in fine form since the start of Wimbledon and his 6-2 6-2 victory in London takes him to 35 wins in his past 37 matches – a run that has brought two grand slam titles and a return to the top of the rankings.

His displays at the end-of-season tournament have been sensational and Anderson was unable to stop his relentless march towards Sunday’s final against Alexander Zverev, who he beat 6-4 6-1 in the round-robin phase.

Djokovic needed just 75 minutes to secure his straight-sets triumph, the Serbian dropping only seven points on his serve as he made it eight wins in a row against the South African.

Anderson was immediately under pressure as the world number one flew out of the blocks with a forehand winner, which proved a sign of things to come.

Groundstroke mistakes from Anderson handed Djokovic the break and the 14-time grand slam winner was far less generous in his own service game as he quickly opened up a 2-0 lead.

Anderson was able to hold to get on the board but at 4-2 he faltered again, his forehand finding the net as Djokovic snatched a double break.

Serving out for 1-0 advantage was a mere formality and just as quickly he was in the ascendancy in the second set as another Anderson forehand dropped into the net.

Djokovic’s ability to stay in rallies and his athleticism to return some of Anderson’s big serves astounded the packed crowds at the O2 Arena, and his array of scintillating forehands also thrilled.

With Anderson seemingly set to hold in the fifth, Djokovic produced two outrageous shots that clipped the lines to break, leaving him roaring with approval and his opponent wondering how on earth he could stop him.

There was nothing he could do. Leading 4-1, Djokovic was able to serve out for the match and set up a mouth-watering clash with Roger Federer’s conqueror Zverev.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Djokovic [1] bt Anderson [4] 6-2 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic – 18/14

Anderson – 12/27

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic – 6/1

Anderson – 4/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic – 4/9

Anderson – 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Djokovic – 69

Anderson – 55

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Djokovic – 85/75

Anderson – 69/25

TOTAL POINTS

Djokovic – 62

Anderson – 37