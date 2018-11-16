New team tournament ATP Cup wins Djokovic’s approval

Teams from 24 countries will feature in the ATP Cup, which will be held at the start of the season across 10 days in Australia.

Novak Djokovic has backed the new ATP Cup after the tour announced the team tournament will be added to the start of the 2020 schedule.

The competition will feature teams from 24 countries, that will be split into six groups, in an event that will take place across 10 days in three Australian cities prior to the year’s first grand slam in Melbourne.

It is the first time an ATP team competition has been part of the calendar since the ATP World Team Cup ended six years ago and it will be staged two months after the revamped Davis Cup starts next November.

“I like that it’s owned by ATP, by the players, and that we have ranking points, and it’s going to be the best way to kick-start the season,” Djokovic said.

“Australia is a country that has a grand slam, that nurtures tennis tradition. More than 90 per cent of the time we’re playing as individuals and we don’t have too many team events.

“This is going to bring together a lot of nations and for me personally it will be a very nice and proud moment to represent my country.”