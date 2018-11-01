Federer gets Paris walkover as injured Raonic withdraws

After beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a match featuring three tie-breaks, Milos Raonic withdrew from the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Roger Federer has been handed a walkover into round three of the Paris Masters after Milos Raonic withdrew through injury.

Raonic came through a gruelling contest with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday, eventually prevailing 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5).

However, the Canadian has now pulled out of the tournament citing a right elbow problem, bringing an end to a disappointing and injury-riddled season.

As a result, Federer is through to the last 16 without playing a match, having enjoyed a bye in the first round.

Blessé au coude droit, @milosraonic doit déclarer forfait pour le #RolexParisMasters 2018. Le Canadien devait affronter @rogerfederer ce jour à 19h30 sur le court central. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/4qdW4CyR0S — ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) October 31, 2018

The 20-time grand slam champion won his 99th career title in Basel last week and is looking for crown number 100 in Paris.