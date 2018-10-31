Federer eyes 100th title in Paris

After a three-year absence, Roger Federer will return to the Paris Masters in search of a very special milestone.

Roger Federer has confirmed he will go in search of a 100th ATP title at the Paris Masters this week.

Federer has not played in the Bercy event for three years, pulling out 12 months ago to take a rest ahead of the ATP Finals in London.

It was uncertain whether Federer would be in action in the French capital after he won the Swiss Indoors Basel for a ninth time in his hometown on Sunday.

The 20-time grand slam champion on Tuesday stated that he will take his place in a tournament which he has won just the once, back in 2011.

.@RogerFederer is back in Paris ! After his practice, he confirmed he will play the #RolexParisMasters !

Roger Federer est à Paris ! Il vient de confirmer qu’il jouera le #RolexParisMasters ! pic.twitter.com/flMEjVLoii — ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) October 30, 2018

Federer said: “I feel like it’s better for me to play matches rather than practice, and I think that’s it.

“And then as long as I don’t feel like I’m taking a chance on my health prior to [the ATP finals] in London, that’s the key as well.

“I would rather play on a nice court rather than going back to practice. I’ve already done enough practice this season. So I feel like if that helps me for London, that’s a great thing.

“And I have also not played in this city for some time. I’m happy how I got through the last four days of playing every day. Today I feel good, I had a second day off [after Basel], so it’s all good.”

The Swiss maestro will come up against either Milos Raonic or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round.