Stefanos Tsitsipas mistreats ball-kid during Swiss Indoors, much to the wrath of Twitter

Recently, Fernando Verdasco’s mistreatment of a ball-kid came to light, calling for more respect to be shown to the young volunteers. However, it seems as if the lack of respect for the helpers is far more widespread than initially imagined, with yet another incident taking place at Swiss Indoors Open. 

Stefanos Tsitsipas was allocated the fourth seed for the Swiss Indoors Open. The 20-year-old played well throughout the tournament as well, eventually reaching the quarterfinals. However, when things didn’t go according to plan during the all-important match, the youngster got frustrated. As a result, some of that same frustration was directed towards the ball kid, resulting in this moment.

In this particular instance, the Greek tennis player was further irritated by the fact that his racket wasn’t ready, something he clarified later on. As a result, several tennis fans called out the youngster on Twitter, berating him for his actions.

However, Tsitsipas soon took to Twitter himself to clear the air surrounding the situation, and apologize for his behaviour, an action commended by many.

The 2o-year-old explained his frustrations at the fact that his racket wasn’t ready and clarified that the anger was not directed towards the ball-kid. He further stated that he appreciates everything that the young kids do to make the Tennis stars comfortable.

Tsitsipas was eventually knocked out of the quarterfinals by Daniil Medvedev.

