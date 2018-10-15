Del Potro could miss ATP Finals with fractured knee

Juan Martin Del Potro suffered a fractured kneecap at the Shanghai Masters, an injury that could see him miss next month’s ATP Finals in London.

The world number four had tests on his injured right knee after he was forced to retire from his third-round match with Borna Coric on Thursday.

The results confirmed a fracture of his right patella.

Bad news for Juan Martin del Potro: diagnosis yesterday that he suffered a fracture of his right patella bone in Shanghai. He now wears a splint on his right leg. “It’s a very difficult moment. I feel very sad. It’d a hard blow that leaves me without strength,” he said. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) October 14, 2018

“It’s a very difficult moment. I feel very sad,” said Del Potro.

“It’s a hard blow that leaves me without strength. It’s very difficult for me to think about recovery again, I did not expect this to happen.”

The 30-year-old has been in good form this season, winning in Indian Wells and reaching the finals of the US Open and the recent China Open.

“During the match I had a bad fall. I made a weird movement with the knee and hit the floor very hard. I felt intense pain,” he said.

There is no word yet on how long the Argentine is expected to be out, but the injury puts his participation in next month’s ATP Finals in doubt.

The season-ending finals will begin in London between November 11.