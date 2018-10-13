Borna Coric stuns Federer in Shanghai

Croatian 13th seed Borna Coric defeated top seed and defending champion Roger Federer in straight sets at the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday.

Coric beat Federer 6-4 6-4 to advance to his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 final where he will face Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Defending Champion out!@borna_coric is through to his first Masters 1000 final, defeating Roger Federer with a near flawless performance 6-4 6-4.#RolexSHMasters pic.twitter.com/7oE2zCD1Ne — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 13, 2018

The Croatian started the match on fire at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, taking the match to Federer with aggressive play. He broke Federer in the first game of the match then won 80 per cent of his service points on the way to claiming the opener 6-4.

Coric didn’t let up on his energetic and dynamic play in the next set, breaking Federer once again in the first game.

The 21-year-old played the whole match by relentlessly attacking neutral balls in baseline rallies to gain control.

The 13th-seeded Coric closed the match out with a clean forehand passing shot to claim his spot in Sunday’s final.